Boulder pushes back last call for alcohol from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The City of Boulder announced Wednesday that it is repealing an emergency order forbidding alcohol sales after 10 p.m. at restaurants, bars and clubs. Alcohol sales will now be allowed until 11 p.m., which is the latest the state currently allows for places under Level 2 COVID-19 restrictions, including Boulder County.

Under the state’s tiered system, counties under Level 1 restrictions can have a last call for alcohol at midnight. The system is determined by COVID-19 trends and risk factors. Additionally, counties in the “Protect Our Neighbors” phase can set their own last call times as long as they do not go beyond 2:00 a.m.

In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, the City said the decision to postpone the last call was due to improving COVID-19 metrics in Boulder County and Boulder County Public Health easing its gathering guidelines from Level C to Level A.

Under Level C, people aged 18-22 years old could not gather in groups larger than two. Under Level A guidelines, people in that age group can gather in groups as large as six.

“The city, in partnership with health officials, will continue to monitor and provide updates on COVID-19 and reminds the community to follow all recommended COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, as well as state and local orders,” the City said in a statement.

Details on Boulder’s response to COVID-19 can be found on its website.