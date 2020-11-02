Boulder police respond to at least 8 house parties, issue 22 tickets over Halloween weekend

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The City of Boulder says police responded to at least 8 house parties and issued at least 22 tickets on Friday and Saturday night and it expects the number to go up once all tickets are processed.

According to the city, police were called to the parties due to them being a nuisance or due to public health violations.

The 22 tickets that have been issued so far are more than any weekend since they started tracking tickets issued to the college age group about 2 months ago.

Every person will have to make an appearance in court. The violations are city code violations so they are punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The current Boulder County health orders require that gatherings must be less than 10 people.

On Oct. 26, the state issued additional guidance that requires any personal social gatherings to consist of people from no more than two households.

CU students that get tickets were referred to the office of student conduct, where they could receive further punishments by the university.