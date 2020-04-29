Boulder mandates face coverings for essential shopping

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Tuesday night, Boulder became the latest Colorado city to mandate citizens wear face coverings while visiting essential businesses. Boulder City Council voted unanimously to give City Manager Jane Brautigam the authority to enact the order.

Wheat Ridge, Aspen and Glenwood Springs all have similar orders, but not everyone is obeying them right out of the gate.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers saw several shoppers leaving a King Soopers in Wheat Ridge without any face coverings Tuesday afternoon. In cities like Aspen, that could result in a $50 fine.

But other essential businesses are seeing an encouraging trend.

“We’ve just had one customer today without a face mask, and he just went out to his car, grabbed an old tee-shirt and used that,” said General Manager of Wheat Ridge Cyclery Steve Heal. “It’s not just the mask but if they’re using the mask, I think there’s an understanding that they are doing the other things that they’re being asked to do.”

A spokesperson for the City of Aurora says they’re encouraging people to wear masks in public, especially when doing essential activities, but currently aren’t mandating it.