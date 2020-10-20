Boulder Health lifts gathering restrictions on young adults

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Young adults in Boulder are no longer facing the same severe restrictions they have been held to for the past month.

A release from Boulder County Public Health Tuesday thanked adults between the ages of 18-22 for showing “their commitment to the wellbeing of all residents” by abiding by regulations that limited gathering size.

“We are so grateful to every young adult who made sacrifices to follow the gathering order,” said Jeff Zayach, Boulder County Public Health executive director. “Don’t let up! Cases are rising across age groups throughout the state.”

Based on a chart previously released by Boulder Health, this decision means there are fewer than 250 new cases per 100,000 residents in the county and the positivity rate is below 5%.

Last week, Boulder Health loosened the restrictions on young adult gatherings. Initially the limit had been two people, this decision allowed gatherings up to six people.

Now, Boulder County young adults will new be allowed to gather in groups up to 10 people, which is in line with the guidance from the Colorado Department of Public Health.

Last week, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced that gatherings in the City and County of Denver would be limited to five people due to an increased number of cases.