Boulder COVID-19 cases three times higher than last month

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder County Public Health announced on Monday that the county has experienced an increase in new COVID-19 cases since early July.

The 5-day average count is now almost 23 cases per day, up from 8 per day on July 6.

(Credit: Boulder County)

As of Monday Boulder County reports; 1,962 reported COVID-19 positive cases, 184 hospitalized, 739 recovered, 159 investigations in progress and 74 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Boulder County asks people to wear a mask, stay home when possible, keep your distance from others and maintain hygiene.