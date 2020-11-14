Boulder County restricts restaurants to one household per table

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Indoor dining at Boulder County restaurants will be limited to one household per table under new guidelines that go into effect Saturday.

That public health order also limits indoor events to 25 people and bans spectators at sporting events.

The change comes amid record-breaking COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Colorado.

“We are seeing transmission from household to household in personal gatherings, and one of the places where people gather is in a restaurant,” says Chana Goussetis with Boulder County Public Health. “We decided the best way to mitigate this, was to make sure people are just eating indoors with their own household.”



Boulder County Public Health says restaurants will not need to check IDs or confirm addresses.

They’re encouraging hosts to ask people if they live together before seating them.

“We hope that individuals will take responsibility, follow the law and know that they’re doing it for the right reasons,” Goussetis says. “If we don’t do this, that would mean a complete shutdown of those restaurants, and we don’t want that.”

At Frasca Food and Wine on the Pearl Street Mall, owner Bobby Stuckey says staff has been calling reservations all week to inform them of the change.

“It’s really contrarian to what you do in hospitality,” he says. “Here we want people to dine with us, and now we’re calling and saying, ‘Hey, you’re not invited in that table configuration.'”

Stuckey says he understands the need to limit social gatherings, but says it’s a major blow to an already struggling industry.

Records show few COVID outbreaks have been linked to restaurants.

“All these restrictions are crushers for a business model,” he says. “We already live, in great years, on small margins. This is why so many restaurants will not make it, because it’s just too hard.”

Stuckey says staff will be greeting customers outside the front doors and reminding them of the new restrictions before seating them.

“I’m letting the leadership give us the science, and we’re going to roll with that,” he says.