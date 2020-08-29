Boulder County Public Health files complaint against candle shop for violating mask mandate

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder County Public Health (BCPH) confirmed Saturday that it has filed a complaint against Magic Fairy Candles in Longmont for violating a state order requiring face coverings in public indoor spaces.

According to an affidavit, on July 30, BCPH received a complaint that three of the store’s employees were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing. There was also no sign stating that masks are required, which is mandated under Gov. Jared Polis’ executive order.

The BCPH contacted Magic Fairy Candles Manager Kim Sorden, who said masks were being worn, social distancing was being practiced and there was a sign reminding people of the mandate.

However, on Aug. 6, BCPH received another complaint that employees were not wearing masks and were getting very close to customers’ faces. There was also a sign posted outside the store stating, “Wearing a mask does not align with our spiritual beliefs. If you are opposed to this please order online at: majicfairycandles.com.”

Sign outside Magic Fairy Candles. Credit: Boulder County Public Health

On Aug. 10, BCPH received another complaint about the sign.

On Aug. 11, BCPH issued a cease and desist order to the store following the complaints and conducting an in-person visit.

According to that order, the store’s employees were not wearing face masks, nor were they requiring patrons over 10 years old to do so, as required by the mask mandate. The order also stated there was no sign reminding people of the face covering requirement.

The cease and desist order demanded compliance with the mask mandate.

On Aug. 20, BCPH visited the store again. The sign was still posted and Magic Fairy Candles was still allowing employees and customers to not wear masks.

“The Store’s decision to allow employees and customers to enter the store and interact without face coverings is causing and will continue to cause immediate and irreparable injuries by increasing the likelihood of spread of COVID-I9. Not only does this present danger to customers and employees, but also to people who may come in contact with those individuals. The significant potential for this type of spread creates a public health danger,” the affidavit stated.

On Thursday, the Boulder County Attorney’s Office filed an emergency complaint for injunctive relief, including a temporary restraining order, against Magic Fairy Candles.

It asked the court to allow BCPH to inspect the store during business hours and temporarily close the shop if it is not complying with orders.

On Thursday afternoon, a district court judge approved the temporary restraining order demanding the candle shop follow the state’s mask mandate.