Boulder County limits public gatherings to less than 20 people

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — City Manager Jane Brautigam signed an order on Monday that prohibits individuals from organizing, promoting or staging events or gatherings that will have an attendance of 20 people or more.

This includes gatherings in parks, parkways, recreation areas, streets, sidewalks, the Pearl Street Mall or any other publicly owned space.

The order is effective immediately.

This does not include any public transportation waiting area.

Additionally, Boulder County has made other adjustments such as closing all city buildings and facilities through March 29. This includes libraries, recreation centers and age well centers.

The City Council says that an emergency meeting will be held on Monday at 5 p.m. No member of the public is allowed to attend in person. Rather, the public can view the meeting on Boulder Channel 8 or on boulderchannel8.com.

Council plans to discuss an extension of the local disaster emergency, which Boulder County declared in response to the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday, March 14.

The declaration was made to allow access to additional local, state and federal resources for Boulder County.