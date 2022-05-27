BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — COVID-19 rates continue to steadily increase in Colorado over the last month. Last week, Colorado’s COVID-19 incident commander, Scott Bookman said the coronavirus is here to stay.

“This virus is here to stay, there is no doubt about that,” Bookman said. Humans have learned how to live with the influenza virus and we’re going to do the same with the coronavirus, he said.

Boulder County Public Health said that the county moved into a high level for COVID-19 transmission on Friday based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metrics.

The CDC said communities with a high level of COVID-19 transmission should do the follow:

“The move from the medium to high COVID-19 community level indicates that COVID cases are high in our community, and the strain on hospitals and healthcare facilities in Boulder County is rising,” BCPH said in a release on Friday.

The case rate in Boulder County is at 318.5 per 100,000 population, new COVID-19 hospital admissions are at 10.6 per 100,000 population and staffed inpatient beds in use by COVID-positive individuals are at 1.9%, according to data from the CDC.

As of May 26, Boulder County’s COVID-19 positivity rate was 10.8% over the last week. Colorado’s positivity rate was at 10.06%.