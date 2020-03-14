Boulder County declares local disaster emergency in response to COVID-19

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder County declared a local disaster emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday.

The declaration will allow access to additional local, state and federal resources for Boulder County.

“Just as we did in the 2013 Flood, we are looking for all available resources to help us address the growing community needs in Boulder County around this global health crisis,” said Board of Boulder County Commissioners Chair, Deb Gardner. “Our teams of dedicated staff and public officials are working around the clock to meet our local needs for assistance and ensure that the concerns of our residents are being fully addressed.”

In addition to additional funds, the declaration will also allow Boulder County to create policies to remove obstacles and activate additional capabilities and resources to ensure needs are met in the community.

“We are working diligently to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Boulder County and this declaration will provide additional support to ensure we can meet the individual needs of our communities,” said Jeff Zayach, Boulder County Public Health director.

“The purpose of declaring a local disaster is to increase our ability to respond to and address the health and welfare needs in our community,” said Boulder Office of Emergency Management Director Mike Chard.

“As the number of people contracting the virus has increased — throughout the country, the State of Colorado, and now, locally — the disruptions to Boulder County are wider and deeper than two weeks ago,” Chard added. “As a result, we are putting in place all possible structural response capabilities to help mitigate the growing impacts on our community.”