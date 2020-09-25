Boulder city leaders push last call back to 10 p.m.

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — People heading out to bars and restaurants in Boulder will now be hearing last call an hour earlier than other parts of the metro area.

The City of Boulder issued an emergency order Friday evening limiting alcohol service to between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

“We understand that this order may be frustrating for bars and restaurants that sell alcohol, but the intent is to prevent the city from reverting to Safer at Home Level 3, which would place a further burden on local businesses,” City Manager Jane Brautigam said.

According to a release from the city, the goal is to prevent the spread of COVID-19. New cases have been on the rise in Boulder for nearly three weeks, with the vast majority of new cases coming from college-age people, “particularly those attending the University of Colorado at Boulder and living in the University Hill neighborhood,” the city said.

This decision comes on the heals of an emergency order banning gatherings of people between the ages of 18 and 22.

“Alcohol can play a big part in social gatherings,” Brautigam said. “We are hoping this order will help curb the current case increase we are seeing among younger members of the community.”

On July 21, Governor Jared Polis issued a statewide order banning the sale of alcohol after 10 p.m. A month later, on Aug. 21, he adjusted the order allowing bars and restaurants in communities designated Safer at Home Phase 2 to remain open until 11 p.m.