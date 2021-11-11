Booster shots for every Colorado adult due to ‘High Risk’ of COVID-19 exposure: See new Executive Order just signed

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis signed an Executive Order on Thursday to ensure every Coloradan can get a COVID-19 booster shot.

“The health and safety of Coloradans has been my top priority throughout this global pandemic. We want to ensure that Coloradans have every tool they need to protect themselves from this deadly virus and to help reduce the stress on our hospitals and health care workers. Every Coloradans is now eligible to get the booster so they can protect themselves and their families,” said Governor Polis. “I was relieved to get the booster two weeks ago, and strongly encourage you to get it too.”

Gov. Polis signed the Executive Order because he said Colorado is at a high risk for exposure or transmission of COVID-19

Who’s eligible for a booster?

Gov. Polis said every Coloradan who is 18-years of age and older and six months past their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months past their Johnson & Johnson vaccine, is eligible for the COVID-19 booster.

Earlier this week the state issued a public health order preventing any vaccine provider from refusing a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to anyone who says they meet the qualifications.