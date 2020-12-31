Blake Street Tavern won’t have to close after all

DENVER (KDVR) — A few weeks ago, Blake Street Tavern announced it would temporarily close on Jan. 4 due to continued COVID-19 restrictions.

On Thursday morning, Blake Street Tavern announced that it will not have to close after all following the announcement from Governor Jared Polis that counties in Level Red will move to Level Orange on Monday.

“The resumption of indoor dining at 25% is a lifeline to getting back to who we are!” shared Blake Street Tavern.

Tavern owners said they will welcome back 35 members of staff that was furloughed due to the indoor dining ban on Nov. 20.

