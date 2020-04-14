Watch Live: Black Hawk helicopters landing in Denver for Army survey of convention center

DENVER (KDVR) — A pair of Black Hawk helicopters is landing in downtown Denver Tuesday as part of a survey of temporary COVID-19 medical facilities.

Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, will visit the Colorado Convention Center.

Last week, the Army Corps of Engineers begin building a 2,200-bed “Tier 3 Medical Shelter” at the convention center. Plans call for it to be used, if needed, for patients recovering from COVID-19 who need less medical attention, to free up Intensive Care Unit beds for critical patients.

Semonite also toured a similar facility being constructed at the Ranch at the Larimer County Fairgrounds and Events Complex in Loveland.

At a news conference Friday, Gov. Jared Polis said he hopes the state won’t need to use the convention center site, but also said it is possible dozens or hundreds of patients may need to be in the facility.