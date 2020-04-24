Bipartisan support to drop limits on relief funds for farms, ranches

WASHINGTON (KDVR) – A bipartisan coalition of 26 U.S. senators, including Colorado Senators Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner, sent a letter to President Trump urging him to eliminate payment limits for livestock, dairy and specialty crop producers in the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP).

“The COVID-19 crisis has caused unprecedented damage to the livestock, dairy and specialty crop industries,” the senators wrote.

“As is true for many other small businesses across the country, this financial harm comes through no fault of these farmers and ranchers, nor is it the result of typical market forces. As such, these relief payments should aim to indemnify as much loss as possible without restrictive payment limitations.”

The CARES Act provides $23.5 billion to support farmers and ranchers. The senators are concerned that payment limits included in the CFAP significantly reduces the program’s effectiveness for many family-owned farms and ranches facing unprecedented losses due to the COVID-19 crisis.

This letter is supported by the American Farm Bureau Federation, AmericanHort, American Sugar Alliance, Farm Credit Council, Florida Fruit & Vegetable Association, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, National Milk Producers Federation, National Pork Producers Council, National Potato Council, United Fresh Produce Association, U.S. Cattlemen’s Association, and Western Growers Association.