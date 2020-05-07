Biju’s Little Curry Shop won’t reopen on Tennyson Street

DENVER — Biju’s Little Curry Shop, the South Indian eatery on Tennyson Street, underwent a revamp at the start of this year.

Owner Biju Thomas temporarily closed the restaurant for a week in January to renovate the dining room. He replaced its usual Chipotle-style service with a simpler counter-service system and relaunched with new menus, which included more high-end offerings, such as a coriander-crusted steak dish. He also rolled out a weekend brunch.

As the coronavirus pandemic crept in, sales at the eatery at 4279 Tennyson St. began to decline. Rather than switch to takeout and delivery, Thomas decided to temporarily close and wait it out.

That wait, however, has resulted in the decision to close the restaurant.

The bulk of Biju’s Little Curry Shop’s revenue, nearly $400,000 a year, came from its catering operations, Thomas said. After it closed in March, the restaurant lost $80,000 of catering business that had been booked.Now, he’s looking for a tenant to take over his lease, and purchase the restaurant’s kitchen equipment and other remaining assets. John Livaditis of Axio Commercial Real Estate has been tapped to help find a buyer.

