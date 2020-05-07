Big Soda Lake to close until further notice

LAKEWOOD, Colo (KDVR) – Bear Creek Lake Park’s Big Soda Lake, 15600 W. Morrison Road, will close on Saturday, May 9, due to overcrowding and resource limitations.

“The health and safety of our staff and visitors is a top priority at Bear Creek Lake Park,” said Regional Park Supervisor Drew Sprafke.

“We are experiencing mid-summer crowds in early May, causing public safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Beginning Saturday, parking lots and trail access to the lake will be barricaded and signs added.

Additional closed facilities include:

Picnic shelters

Playgrounds

The campground

Visitors are welcome to continue to use the open areas of the regional park from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Park rangers will patrol to first educate, then enforce as needed. Violators will be subject to a citation.

The temporary closure will be reevaluated after Memorial Day.

For more details on park activities and restrictions, visit Lakewood Bear Creek Park or call 303-697-6159.