Big box stores are the largest sources of COVID-19 retail outbreaks in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Thank your local baggers, checkers and stockers – retail staff are bearing the brunt of a pre-Christmas COVID-19 surge in Colorado’s shops.

As with all other metrics but case fatality rate, retail outbreaks have soared since Colorado began its October boom in COVID-19 spread. November clocked more retail outbreaks than April through September combined.

Infections, however, are concentrated 100% percent among employees. One hundred outbreaks have been recorded at retailers since April. None of the resulting 841 individuals infected have been customers.

Larger chains naturally experience more outbreaks.

Walmart, the Home Depot and Target‘s staff have experienced the largest shares of the state’s retail outbreaks. Each implemented COVID-19 procedures for shoppers early in the pandemic, including mask, distance and barrier protocols.