Berthoud volunteers supply military, health care workers with thousands of free masks

BERTHOUD, Colo. (KDVR) — A volunteer sewing group that has donated thousands of free masks needs supplies to fill current orders.

The Berthoud COVID sewing group has an assembly line of cutting and sewing masks with more than 30 members. The group says it has shipped 5,016 masks to military, health care and font line workers.

The sewers have more than 1,500 requests for additional masks, but needs supplies to meet the demand.

“We are looking for dark fabric for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community and military. We can always use elastic. Elastic is like gold right now,” said volunteer Ali Thompson.

The all-female sewing group is making masks for those with hearing challenges and has made masks with buttons or ties instead of elastic for workers wearing masks for hours a day.

Thompson said, “What we are really looking for is cotton fabric. Quilt-type fabric, prefer in solid color. Homeless and others can use flowers. We need elastic and cotton thread.”

Thompson told us they will make 800 masks for military personnel aboard the USS Barry and another 300 for a homeless nonprofit and the City of Loveland.

If you would like to donate, contact the group by emailing BerthoudCovidMasks@gmail.com.