Bennett says ‘no’ to Tri-County Health’s mask mandate

BENNETT, Colo. (KDVR) – The Town of Bennett’s Board of Trustees voted to opt-out of the Tri-County Health Department’s mask mandate, which goes into effect on July 24.

“By the data released by Tri-County Health, I believe we have lower cases than the rest of Adams and Arapahoe County, and because of that I believe out residents should choose what is best for their personal health,” said Mayor Royce Pindell.

The Town of Bennett encourages residents to wear masks when they are not able to keep a distance of 6 feet or less, unless it’s with people in their household.

Free face masks for vulnerable and at-risk residents are available at Town Hall, 207 Muegge Way, Bennett