Benefit of experimental COVID-19 treatment still unclear as more Colorado patients receive convalescent plasma

DENVER (KDVR) — New data shows more Colorado COVID-19 patients are receiving the experimental convalescent plasma treatment, although it remains unclear whether the treatment is effective.

“There are some great stories out there but we still don’t know scientifically if this is useful or not useful,” said Dr. Stephen Cobb, Chief Medical Officer with Centura Health Denver Metro Group.

The treatment involves taking the plasma from a recovered COVID-19 patient and transfusing it into the blood of a person still fighting the virus. It is primarily used for the most critical patients or those considered high risk.

Centura celebrated its 500th COVID-19 patient to be discharged Friday. That patient was one of the first in their system to receive a convalescent plasma treatment. However, many other patients receiving the treatment do not survive the virus.

“What we’re going to have to do is compare those who were treated to those who were not and find people with similar characteristics,” said Cobb.

As of this week, 54 patients in Centura hospitals had received convalescent plasma. Of those cases, 20 have been discharged. Children’s Hospital Colorado has been collecting convalescent plasma donations for more than a month.

So far, they’ve received 189 donations which have gone to 91 patients in Colorado and many others out of state.

Dr. Joe Forrester with Medical Center of Aurora says they’ve enrolled 62 patients to receive convalescent plasma.

“So far, the survival rate has been 85 percent of those who have received it. That doesn’t mean they’ve all left the hospital but so far, 85 percent have survived,” said Forrester.

He says that’s an encouraging number, but it’s difficult to attribute their improvement solely to the convalescent plasma treatment.

HealthONE is among the hospital groups participating in a national study from Mayo Clinic designed to better understand convalescent plasma treatment. Forrester says in order for that to be successful, they’re relying on qualified recovered patients to donate plasma.

“It’s really dependent on the generosity of these people who have recovered,” said Forrester.

Potential donors can learn more here.