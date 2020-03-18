‘Because every red light eventually turns green’; Matthew McConaughey shares message of hope during coronavirus outbreak

Actor Matthew McConaughey gets a new role at his alma mater, the University of Texas at Austin.

Matthew McConaughey took to Twitter on Tuesday to share his thoughts on the coronavirus outbreak and offer a calming voice of hope in a scary and stressful time.

“In these crazy times that we’re in with the coronavirus let’s take care of ourselves and each other.” said McConaughey.

Watch full video:

because every red light eventually turns green pic.twitter.com/x05GuITW4J — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) March 17, 2020

“I believe that green light is gonna be built on the values that we can enact right now. Values of fairness, kindness, accountability, resilience, respect, courage. If we practice those things right now, when we get out of this, this virus this time might be the one time it brings us all together and unifies us, like we have not been in a long time. So yes, let’s see if we can get some lemon that we’re in the middle of. Turn a red light into a green light,” McConaughey added.

The video has been viewed nearly 2 million times in less than 24 hours.