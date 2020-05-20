Beach at Cherry Creek State Park, part of Boulder Creek closed after people violate public health orders

DENVER (KDVR) — Portions of Boulder Creek and the Swim Beach at Cherry Creek State Park have been closed after people violated public health orders forbidding large gatherings and requiring social distancing.

The City of Boulder announced Wednesday afternoon a closure in the Eben G. Fine Park area. The park itself will remain open.

The closure runs from the eastern boundary of the park to the western edge of city limits.

Video showed hundreds of people packed along the creek’s banks earlier this week.

“This closure is intended to reduce the community spread of COVID-19 in an area shown as conducive to social gathering and large groups exceeding current Safer at Home orders,” the City said in a statement.

The closure will be monitored by police.

According to the City, Boulder police issued 66 citations at the park between April 29 and May 19 “when education was ineffective.”

A map of the closure is below:

The Swim Beach at Cherry Creek State Park is also closed and will remain shut down through at least May 28.

The park said the closure is due to “people continuously violating the social distance order.”

The Smoky Hill parking lot will also be closed.