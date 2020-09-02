Bandimere rally feared ‘super spreader’ event

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A rally at Bandimere Speedway on Tuesday attracted people not wearing masks and not practicing social distancing.

The speedway is suing the state over health orders designed to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The “Stop the COVID Chaos” rally is not the first time the Bandimere family has stood in defiance against government orders.

The Bandimere family believes orders from Gov. Jared Polis’ administration are unconstitutional. The speedway is required to receive approval before hosting gatherings attended by more than 175 people per activity. Bandimere did not receive approval for the Tuesday event, according Jefferson County Public Health.

An Independence Day fireworks display at the speedway attracted large crowds. Jefferson County said it saw a surge in COVID-19 cases after that event.

A judge has previously ordered Bandimere to follow health orders, but the county health department does not have the capability to prevent gatherings like the one held on Tuesday.