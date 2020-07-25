Bandimere cancels weekend events, says guidelines make it ‘impossible’ to stay open

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Bandimere Speedway announced Friday that it has canceled all of its events for the weekend. The decision comes amid a dispute with Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH).

“Jefferson County Health Department will not approve any of the plans we have sent and the list of rules and guidelines they want us to follow makes it impossible for us to be open.

We’re very sorry for any inconvenience,” the speedway said via Facebook.

On Friday, JCPH acknowledged community members’ frustration regarding the canceled events. It said claims that events have been “canceled by JCPH” are inaccurate.

“We understand the community’s desire to return to the events that bring them joy, but stand firm in our mission as the health department to keep our community safe,” the health department said in a statement.

JCPH noted that the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) guidelines for outdoor events have been in place since June 18.

“The process for complying with those guidelines has also been in place, and we have been working with numerous organizers of outdoor events to find ways to operate while adhering to the state’s requirements,” JCPH said.

To ensure compliance with the state’s order, JCPH issued its own order on July 20 to require venues to submit a plan if they want to host outdoor events.

“This order simply requires venues hosting outdoor events to submit a plan that demonstrates compliance with the State’s (order); it does not change any of the steps a venue must take to operate according to (the State’s order),” JCPH said.

The department said it will continue to work with venues to ensure they are complying with public health orders.

“The goal of each action taken by JCPH is not to punish any of our area businesses or organizations, but to keep the people within our community safe and healthy,” it said, noting the rise in COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County.

Earlier this month, JCPH sued Bandimere for allegedly violating public health orders. The speedway’s Fourth of July event violated regulations by allowing more than 175 people to gather for each activity at the venue, according to the county.

Then, this week, a judge ruled she could not legally issue a permanent injunction against Bandimere. However, she did tell Bandimere that it needs to follow the public health order. She also asked both sides to work together moving forward to prevent another lawsuit.

“Will we obey? We will obey the Lord. Sometimes the rules that get put on us are tough, so we will have to have some conversation about that,” John Bandimere Jr. told FOX31 following the ruling.