Avalanche player tests positive for coronavirus and has recovered, team says

DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado Avalanche player tested positive for the coronavirus and has since recovered, the team announced Thursday.

In a statement, the Avalanche said the player has been at home in isolation since symptoms first appeared.

https://twitter.com/LindsayJoyTV/status/1243276799452176384/photo/1

The player, who was not identified, “has recovered and is back to normal,” the team said.

The team says it notified anyone who was in close contact with the player.

“The health and safety of our players, staff, fans, and community remains our highest priority,” the team said. “The Avalanche organization will continue to work in conjunction with our medical staff and public health officials to do everything we can to help the Avalanche community remain safe and healthy during this time.”

The team did not say how the player may have been exposed to the virus or how he got tested amid a nationwide shortage in tests.