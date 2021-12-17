Sports COVID cancellations mean a sooner, safer return to play, doctor says

DENVER (KDVR) — Multiple sports teams have canceled games in Colorado or on the road due COVID cases and concerns.

The Colorado Avalanche will be off for the next week due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak on the team and across the National Hockey League.

“That’s where I respect what the Avalanche has done. They are testing and making sure people are vaccinated,” Dr. David Beuther, a pulmonologist National Jewish Health, said.

Beuther said even though it may seem inconvenient, the league is making the right decision.

“If they can shut down a few games, they can get through these without more players getting sick, then they can get back to playing hockey or whatever sport more quickly,” Beuther said.

The announcement was made around noon on Friday, Dec. 17, and includes all games through the end of the league’s holiday break until Dec. 26. This means the Avalanche games scheduled for Dec. 18, Dec. 20, Dec. 22 and Dec. 23 will be postponed.

The Avalanche are not the only team going through this. The Colorado State University Rams men’s basketball team had to cancel a recent away game:

The Colorado State men’s basketball road game in Fort Worth, Texas against Tulsa scheduled for Saturday, December 18, has been cancelled. Based on public health recommendations and COVID-related concerns on the team, the Rams will be unable to travel for the Hoop Hype XL Collegiate Basketball Showcase. The game will not be rescheduled this season. The status of future games, including Tuesday’s scheduled game against #6 Alabama, will be determined at a later date. Colorado State University

“We are tired of COVID and were done with it, but it’s not done with us,” Beuther said.

Beuther said sports are high in contact, and that’s at all levels of sports. He suggested if everyone in your home is vaccinated to let your kids to continue to play sports.

“We might have to more careful if we see more cases go up, but we’re not seeing anything in Colorado suggesting there is anything major or new going on,” Beuther said.