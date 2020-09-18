Aurora schools sticking with spring season for football, cheerleading

Aurora Central High School was one of nine schools placed on lockdown after an Aurora bank robbery on Dec. 3, 2012. (Photo: Central.Aurorak12.org)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — There will be no football played this fall by Aurora Public Schools (APS), it was announced on Friday. The district is staying with Season “C” in the spring for football and cheerleading squads.

The district said its athletes have been planning on playing in the spring and are looking forward to the season’s start. APS made the decision after Gov. Polis approved fall football for the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA).

“The late edition of these sports seems likely to compromise our in-person instructional plan under the current Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) guidance. While variances have been granted to allow play, the current health guidance around when to exclude students and others in their cohorts does not align with the late introduction of these sports. By playing in Season C we can implement the expected changes to CDPHE guidance in a way that allows our students to fully take advantage of in-person learning and participation in these sports,” APS said in a statement.

The schedule originally released by CHSAA in August has four specific seasons outlined and which sports will play in which season. On Sept. 7, Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said CHSAA was reconsidering resuming some fall sports.

The CHSAA Board of Directors met the following day and unanimously voted not to change the existing schedule. Some parents, not happy with the decision, planned on protesting to have it reconsidered.

Both Gov. Polis and CHSAA began working on variances and plans to allow football for fall last week.

With specific health guidelines to follow, players and coaches are permitted to play in Season “A” if the district decides to approve. CHSAA will release a fall schedule as soon as all districts submit their decisions.