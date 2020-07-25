Aurora Public Schools will be 100% remote for first 8 weeks, board decides

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Public Schools Board of Education voted Friday to have all students learn remotely for the first quarter of the school year, board member Marques Ivey confirmed.

The first quarter ends on Oct. 8.

The school year begins on Aug. 18 for students in grades 1 through 12 and starts on Aug. 24 for students in kindergarten and pre-kindergarten.

APS leaders will reassess the situation at the end of the first quarter.

An Aurora Public Schools spokesperson issued the following statement about the decision:

“During their June 30 meeting, the APS Board of Education adopted a resolution to follow public health guidelines in implementing a back-to-school plan. During tonight’s meeting, the Board provided guidance to begin the school year remotely given the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in Adams and Arapahoe counties. We will continue our planning for rigorous remote learning for APS students in the fall and continue to plan for a transition to in-person learning when there is no longer a concerning increase in COVID-19 cases. The health and safety of our students, staff and community is our top priority. We remain grounded in science and public health guidance.”