Aurora Public Schools hands out unprecedented 600,000 free meals to families during pandemic

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Public Schools announced it has passed out more than 600,000 free meals in less than two month during the COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented milestone for the school district under its expanded free meal program.

Aurora Public Schools applied for a special waiver through the federal government, increasing the ability to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner to children. APS also teamed up with community partners to expand the program to parents, enabling APS to provide free meals to entire families, including parents, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since launching the free meal program March 17, APS has passed out more than 600,000 meals.

Shannon Campos has three children enrolled in APS schools and said the free meal program has filled a critical need for her family right now as little work and money is coming in.

“You shouldn’t have to worry about if your kid is going to be hungry in the morning, if they are going to be hungry throughout the day and they are making sure our kids aren’t,” said Campos.

It has set up 16 pick-up locations around Aurora. One day a week, staff from Children’s Hospital visit eight pick-up locations to hand out non-perishable groceries to families. Children’s Hospital visits the other eight sites the following week so that all sites have the extra groceries every two weeks. The groceries are supplied by Food Bank of the Rockies.