Aurora Public Schools grab and go program helps all who are hungry during the pandemic

AURORA (KDVR) – Aurora Public Schools are offering free breakfasts and lunches to students, family members and to the general public at any one of 47 locations every week.

It’s all part of Aurora Public Schools, (APS), Grab and Go Program.

“We have a breakfast, lunch and a super snack in the bag each day so a student has the ability to get three meals a day from us,” said Katie Lopez, APS Assistant Executive Director of Food Services.

Since March 2020, tens of thousands of meals have been given out to students, families of students, and anybody who shows up.

“It’s 100% free, any student or child for that matter, even an adult, a parent coming to get a bag for their kids can also come and get a meal for themselves,” said Lopez.

Vista Peak Preparatory is one of 47 APS locations making the breakfast and lunch meals to go. Every week, over 100,000 meals are given out to anybody who shows up. No one is refused.

Since grab and go started on St/ Patrick’s Day this year, more than 2 million meals have been distributed.

“I chose this career so I could feed kids, so this makes me very happy and proud,” said Lopez.

The power of a simple meal goes a long way, especially in a pandemic.