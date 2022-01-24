Aurora Public Library to give out 25,000 KN95 masks

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — In an effort to combat the omicron variant, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has sent over 1 million KN95 masks to the state, and Aurora will be distributing 25,000 masks starting Tuesday.

Aurora Public Library will distribute 25,000 masks beginning Tuesday from 5 to 6 p.m. The city said the allocation time is in consideration of those who cannot arrive to receive masks when the libraries open.

Distribution of masks will continue through Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. and will go until closing time at 6 p.m. while supplies last. CDPHE has put a limit of five masks per person per month.

Aurora Public Library said another distribution is scheduled for Jan. 29 if more masks arrive before the weekend. The latest information will be offered on the library’s website.

Aurora Public Library locations

The Aurora Public Library has six locations that will offer masks:

Central Library located at 14949 E. Alameda Pkwy.

Hoffman Heights Library located at 1298 Peoria St.

Martin Luther King Jr. Library located at 9898 E. Colfax Ave.

Mission Viejo Library located at 15324 E. Hampden Cir.

Iliff Square Library located at 2253 S. Peoria St.

Tallyn’s Reach Library located at 23911 E. Arapahoe Rd.

Denver recreation centers also began to distribute masks on Monday. A list of other KN95 distribution sites can be found on the CDPHE’s website.