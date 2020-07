AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department (APD) will investigate a photo of an officer ordering coffee without a mask, they announced in a tweet on Wednesday.

Statement Regarding Photo of APD Officer at Coffee Shop not Wearing a Mask. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/OtwlW8C4yo — Aurora Police Dept. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 14, 2020

APD has a Special Order in place that requires a face covering to be worn when officers are working with the public.