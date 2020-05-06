Aurora Police Department starts ‘germ busters’ unit to keep staff safe

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – First responders are going the extra mile to make sure they are safe and healthy so they can continue to serve the community. The Aurora Police Department even started its very own “germ-busters” unit.

Every Tuesday, the officers from the department’s Narcotics Unit suit up in their hazmat gear usually used for going into meth houses. They go through all the department’s buildings and patrol cars to disinfect and sanitize the shared work spaces.

“It’s not an easy job. Working in those suits is very tiring,” Division Chief Terry Brown said.”They are very warm.”

The cleaning agent they are using is called “HDQ Neutral.”

Brown said, “It’s a mist, so you lightly mist the area you want to disinfect and it takes about 10 minutes to dry. If you over saturate, you have to go back and wipe down the surface.”

The department decided about a month ago to do its own disinfecting and sanitizing because it could do it weekly and at a moment’s notice.

“We had the suits and the gear to do it. What we didn’t have was the sprayers, so we reached out to Aurora Public Schools staff,” Brown said. “It’s the same product they use to disinfect their buildings and their buses, so they were very familiar with it, so they had the sprayers. They loaned us nine total sprayers. They’re the ones who trained us how to use it, how to mix it.”

They say it’s a benefit to the department and to the community they serve.

“The healthier we are, the more staff we have available at work to handle calls and serve the public,” Brown said. “Also, if we do have to transport somebody, they know they are getting into a clean environment.”

They believe it has helped keep their staff healthy, and they will continue for the foreseeable future.

“I think it is a big step in keeping our people healthy and yes, that leads to getting back to normal,” Brown said. “The sooner we can stop the spread the virus, the sooner things will return to normal. This is just another step to allow that to happen.”

The Aurora Police Department reports four positive cases of COVID-19, and they say they were able to prevent those people from infecting anyone else. In addition to the sanitizing, they have implemented strict guidelines for isolating anyone who may have been exposed.