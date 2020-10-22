Aurora offers more COVID-19 testing site options

Medical personnel prepare to administer a COVID-19 swab at a drive-through testing site in Lawrence, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. U.S. health officials are redefining what it means to have close contact with someone with COVID-19. On Wednesday, the CDC changed it to a total of 15 minutes or more, so briefer but repeated contacts that add up to 15 minutes now count. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Aurora will expand free COVID-19 testing sites in response to the recent increase in cases.

Free testing, including rapid testing sites, will be available.

The Aurora Sports Park COVID-19 community testing site will reopen Oct. 26 through Nov. 5. The drive-through site, located at 19300 E. Colfax Ave., will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. It will not be on Sundays. The site will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Oct. 30.

The testing site moves to the parking lot of the Aurora Center for Active Adults on Nov. 9 until further notice. The site, at 30 Del Mar Circle, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The testing is free testing for anyone. No appointment, doctor referral, health insurance and or proof of identification are needed.

Patients may register online before going for the test. Registering ahead is encouraged, but not required.

Test results from MAKO Medical are available within four days or less.

A rapid testing site will add another day at the Restoration Community Fellowship, 15660 E. Sixth Ave. Currently testing is available Mondays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Testing will be available Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Oct. 30.

Advanced Urgent Care is offering free drive-up or walk-up testing for people who do not have insurance or are experiencing homelessness.

No preregistration is available for rapid testing.