Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman diagnosed with COVID-19

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Mayor Coffman announced the diagnosis in a tweet on Sunday afternoon.

“I Have COVID-19 I came home from work late Thursday morning not feeling well but thought I had just a very mild cold with a cough. Not to take any chances, I cleared my schedule to work from home until I could get tested just to make sure I didn’t have COVID-19.”

Mayor Coffman said he was diagnosed on Sunday.

“My symptoms had cleared by Saturday so I went to an urgent care clinic today to get a rapid test so I could be able to go back to the office on Monday and resume my schedule. Unfortunately, the results of the test were positive. I will have to quarantine at home.”

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock responded by saying, “Best wishes for a speedy and complete recovery!!”.