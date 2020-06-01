Aurora cancels 4th of July Spectacular amid COVID-19 pandemic

AURORA, Colo. — The City of Aurora announced Monday that it has cancelled the 4th of July Spectacular event for the health, safety, and well-being of the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is typically held on the 4th of July at the Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn with attendees watching the fireworks display launch from nearby Bicentennial Park.

Other city annual special events cancelled to date due to COVID-19 include:

Buskers, Brews & BBQ on Saturday, June 13

Colorado Remembers on Saturday, August 1.