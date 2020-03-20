At-risk former Brighton officer asks community to respect designated grocery hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) -- During a five-year period of his career with the Brighton Police Department, Bill Holder got in three high-speed car crashes that have had a significant impact on his health.

“My spinal chord was damaged,” Holder said. “I’ve had to have an infusion on my neck, an infusion on my back.”

One can imagine how cautious Holder is during the age of social distancing, especially with an underlying health condition with his nerves. That’s why he was eager to get to the local Safeway in Brighton when the company announced hours specifically for the elderly and at-risk.

“I went into the store and all the carts were gone, and I was amazed by how full it was with people,” Holder said.

Holder says the parking lot was full, so he parked on the street and walked up to the store a couple minutes after its 7 a.m. opening.

Once inside, he saw plenty of young people, but no carts. Holder grabbed a basket.

“That cut down on the amount of stuff I was able to get,” Holder said. “Just honor that time frame, honor those people.”

A spokesperson for Safeway sent this statement to the FOX31 Problem Solvers:

“We ask that our customers honor the reserved time and allow these at risk, elderly, disabled and pregnant shoppers this small window of time, twice a week to get their shopping done. We are asking the community to be compassionate and understanding toward their neighbors. Be patient and be kind.”