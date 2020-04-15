At least 17 COVID-19 deaths reported at Centennial Healthcare Center in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — At least 17 residents of Centennial Healthcare Center in Greeley have died from COVID-19, the facility confirmed Tuesday evening.

Twenty-one residents have recently died; 17 of them tested positive for the coronavirus. The remaining four were not tested.

In all, 32 Centennial residents have tested positive for the virus.

“We are doing everything we can to protect our residents and staff. This includes providing appropriate PPE, taking heightened precautions and adhering to protocols outlined by the Center for Disease Control (CDC). We are also working closely with our local health department to prevent exposure and to protect all our residents and staff at the Center. Before every shift, we assess the health of our staff and screen all staff members for respiratory illness, which includes a temperature check. We are also restricting visitation at this time based on guidance from the CDC and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS),” a spokeswoman said via email.

The outbreak at Centennial is the largest reported in Colorado.

Last week, 14 deaths were reported at the facility.

