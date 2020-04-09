At least 14 COVID-19 deaths reported at Centennial Healthcare Center in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) - At least 14 residents have died from COVID-19 at Centennial Healthcare Center in Greeley.
It is the largest known cluster of deaths in a long term care facility in Colorado to date.
“Unfortunately, we have had a total of nineteen deaths at Centennial Healthcare Center. Fourteen of those residents tested positive for COVID-19. The remaining residents were either not tested postmortem or we are waiting on the postmortem results," Annaliese Impink, a spokeswoman for the location said via email.
"Right now we're focused on doing everything we can to keep our residents and employees safe,” Impink said.
The state of Colorado is not releasing the number of deaths at long-term care facilities.
The FOX31 Problem Solvers have called more than 44 locations listed as outbreak sites. Some locations are identifying deaths and others are ignoring requests.
This is the latest list of long-term care facilities considered to have had an "outbreak" by the state:
Arapahoe County
Abundant Blessings (Lincoln Way, Centennial)
Brookdale Meridian Englewood
Cherry Creek Nursing Center
Libby Bortz
Makarios Assisted Living (E. Pacific Pl., Aurora)
Pearl Street Health & Rehabilitation
RiverPointe Senior Living
Serenity House
Someren Glen
Adams County
Avamere Transitional Care and Rehabilitation (Brighton)
Inglenook in Brighton
Douglas County
Windcrest
Chaffee County
Columbine Manor - Salida
Denver County
Amberwood Court Rehab
Courtyards at Mountain View
Highline Rehabilitation and Care Community
Holly Heights
Jewell Care Center
North Care Center
Sunrise at Cherry Creek
Boulder County
Balfour Retirement Community (Louisville)
Bethesda Lutheran Communities (S. Logan St., Centennial)
Boulder Manor
Bridge at Longmont
Frasier Meadows
El Paso County
Aspen Living Center
Laurel Manor
MorningStar at Mountain Shadows
Terrace Gardens
Winslow Court Assisted and Senior Living
Jefferson County
The Courtyard at Lakewood Independent Living Center
Granville Assisted Living Center
Lakeview Senior Living
Mapleton Care Center - Lakewood
Montage Ridge
Sierra Rehabilitation and Care Community
Larimer County
North Shore
Routt County
Casey's Pond
Weld County
Centennial Healthcare Center
The Center at Centerplace
Fairacres Manor (Greeley)