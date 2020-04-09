At least 14 COVID-19 deaths reported at Centennial Healthcare Center in Greeley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) - At least 14 residents have died from COVID-19 at Centennial Healthcare Center in Greeley.

It is the largest known cluster of deaths in a long term care facility in Colorado to date.

“Unfortunately, we have had a total of nineteen deaths at Centennial Healthcare Center. Fourteen of those residents tested positive for COVID-19. The remaining residents were either not tested postmortem or we are waiting on the postmortem results," Annaliese Impink, a spokeswoman for the location said via email.

"Right now we're focused on doing everything we can to keep our residents and employees safe,” Impink said.

The state of Colorado is not releasing the number of deaths at long-term care facilities.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers have called more than 44 locations listed as outbreak sites. Some locations are identifying deaths and others are ignoring requests.

This is the latest list of long-term care facilities considered to have had an "outbreak" by the state:

Arapahoe County

Abundant Blessings (Lincoln Way, Centennial)

Brookdale Meridian Englewood

Cherry Creek Nursing Center

Libby Bortz

Makarios Assisted Living (E. Pacific Pl., Aurora)

Pearl Street Health & Rehabilitation

RiverPointe Senior Living

Serenity House

Someren Glen

Adams County

Avamere Transitional Care and Rehabilitation (Brighton)

Inglenook in Brighton

Douglas County

Windcrest

Chaffee County

Columbine Manor - Salida



Denver County

Amberwood Court Rehab

Courtyards at Mountain View

Highline Rehabilitation and Care Community

Holly Heights

Jewell Care Center

North Care Center

Sunrise at Cherry Creek

Boulder County

Balfour Retirement Community (Louisville)

Bethesda Lutheran Communities (S. Logan St., Centennial)

Boulder Manor

Bridge at Longmont

Frasier Meadows

El Paso County

Aspen Living Center

Laurel Manor

MorningStar at Mountain Shadows

Terrace Gardens

Winslow Court Assisted and Senior Living



Jefferson County

The Courtyard at Lakewood Independent Living Center

Granville Assisted Living Center

Lakeview Senior Living

Mapleton Care Center - Lakewood

Montage Ridge

Sierra Rehabilitation and Care Community

Larimer County

North Shore



Routt County

Casey's Pond



Weld County

Centennial Healthcare Center

The Center at Centerplace

Fairacres Manor (Greeley)