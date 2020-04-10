At least 11 dead from COVID-19 at Aurora nursing home

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — At least 11 people at Cherry Creek Nursing Center in Aurora have died from COVID-19, the facility confirmed Friday afternoon.

The facility has had 19 residents die recently, but only 11 are confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The nursing home houses 159 people.

“The Center is collaborating closely with the Tri-County Health Department in order to protect our residents, and staff are minimizing social contact, social distancing, ending communal dining and group activities and promoting handwashing. The facility’s leadership has conducted two virtual tours of the facility with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The staff will continue their tireless work within the Center on behalf of the residents, even in the face of this pandemic,” the facility said in a statement.

The nursing home is located just west of the intersection of East Hampden Avenue and South Chambers Road.

Coronavirus outbreaks have been reported at a number of long-term care facilities throughout Colorado. A Greeley facility has reported at least 14 deaths.