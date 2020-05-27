Aspen will hand out $25 gift cards to spur local economy

ASPEN, Colo. (The Aspen Times) — The city of Aspen has approved a gift card program that will give some residents $25 to spend at retail stores or restaurants to help stimulate the local economy.
The Aspen Times reported that city council voted Tuesday to approved the $50,000 program as part of the city’s $6 million coronavirus relief and recovery fund.
City officials say more than 1,500 residents who received food tax refunds this year are eligible and will receive gift cards as early as next week. All restaurants and retail businesses in Aspen are eligible to participate but are not required to.
The cards must be used one time at one location by July 6.