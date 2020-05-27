Aspen will hand out $25 gift cards to spur local economy

ASPEN, CO – AUGUST 22: Tom Danielson of the USA riding for Garmin-Sharp leads out Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez of Columbia riding for EPM-UNE as they head toward Independence Pass during stage three of the USA Pro Challenge from Gunnison to Aspen on August 22, 2012 in Chaffee County, Colorado. Danielson went on to win the stage and defend the king of the mountains jersey. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

ASPEN, Colo. (The Aspen Times) — The city of Aspen has approved a gift card program that will give some residents $25 to spend at retail stores or restaurants to help stimulate the local economy.

The Aspen Times reported that city council voted Tuesday to approved the $50,000 program as part of the city’s $6 million coronavirus relief and recovery fund.

City officials say more than 1,500 residents who received food tax refunds this year are eligible and will receive gift cards as early as next week. All restaurants and retail businesses in Aspen are eligible to participate but are not required to.

The cards must be used one time at one location by July 6.