Aspen Valley Hospital launches alternative respiratory evaluation site

ASPEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Aspen Valley Hospital announced on Friday that they have launched an alternative respiratory evaluation site.

The site is located on the Aspen campus in front of the Emergency Department entrance.

Patients will be seen by a physician and support staff, evaluated and determine if the patient will need emergency care.

If a patient is stable and able to recover at home, they will be provided with instructions for self-care at home in isolation.

This resource can also be used for community physicians to refer their patients who have respiratory symptoms or need further assessment by a physician and cannot be seen in a regular doctor’s office due to the risk of transmission of their illness.

These patients will have to receive an appointment through their primary care physician to be evaluated.

This evaluation site is not a walk-in clinic and it is not considered to be a COVID-19 testing site.

All appointments are made possible by a physician referral only, Monday – Friday, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.