As oil prices plummet, fears grow for Denver and Colorado economies

DENVER (KDVR) — With oil prices dropping, some are concerned Denver and Colorado could see a downturn like that of the 1980s.

“We don’t have our eye on the ball, in terms of the oil sector, right now,” said Jack Strauss, professor of finance and Miller Chair of Applied Economics at the University of Denver’s Daniels College of Business.

Strauss says the oil collapse could ultimately cost the hundreds of thousands of people in the state their jobs. It could also hurt downtown Denver real estate values.

Strauss likens current conditions to the 1980s, when depressed oil prices sent Denver into a tailspin.

And although the prospect of businesses reopening in Colorado is on the horizon, Strauss says the damage has been done.

“Hundreds of thousands of people in Colorado will go out of business,” he said.