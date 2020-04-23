As Colorado nears new ‘Safer at Home’ guidelines, some doctors concerned about ‘loosening social distancing’

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is on the verge of beginning new “Safer at Home” guidelines.

It’s welcome news for many hoping to reopen their businesses. However, some doctors fear that if those measures are not followed, many more people could lose their lives.

Dr. Richard Zane, who is the Chief Innovation Officer for UCHealth and Chair of Emergency Medicine for the University of Colorado School of Medicine, is among those concerned.

“I’m very worried about loosening social distancing because it is the only thing we have. It’s the only thing we have to combat this virus and the spread — and it appears to be working,” said Zane.

UCHealth says that so far, it has not been overwhelmed as previously expected.

Zane says delaying all other procedures, surgeries and admissions has helped the team manage the wave of COVID-19 patients.

While Colorado hospitals have not seen scenes like those in New York, medical staff here have worked tirelessly fighting the coronavirus.

There are concerns warmer weather and the State’s new “Safer at Home” orders may cause people to let their social distancing guard down.

Zane says people might not do that if they saw how quickly the virus can threaten a life.

“Patients can look as though they are short of breath and appear to have a cold or an upper respiratory infection and then very suddenly they can become extremely ill,” said Zane.

He says the medical world is learning something new about COVID-19 hour by hour.

He’s asking people to be hyper vigilant as the State’s orders enter a new phase in the days to come.