Arvada PD: DUI suspect claiming to have COVID-19 spits on officer

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Arvada Police Department says a woman who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence spat on an officer and claimed to have COVID-19.

About 7:22 a.m. Sunday, Arvada police officers responded to a report of a driver colliding with four cars in the 6000 block of Olde Wadsworth Boulevard.

Officers found suspect Brenda Johnson, 62, behind the wheel of the a vehicle at the 7-Eleven at West 58th Avenue and Wadsworth Blvd.

Johnson was investigated and arrested for DUI and other traffic charges.

While at a local detoxification center, Johnson began spitting on the arresting officer.

Johnson was quoted as saying, “There’s some Corona for you, now all you need is a lime.”

Johnson was taken back to the police department and was booked on the additional charge of second-degree assault on a peace officer, a felony.

The officer is following health department guidelines in reference to COVID-19, APD said.