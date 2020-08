ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) – The City of Arvada announced it would not be able to issue a permit for the 2020 Arvada Harvest Festival, parade and carnival on Wednesday.

City officials said the health and safety of the community, compliance with state and county orders related to COVID-19, the recent rise in coronavirus incidence rates and the unpredictability of the health crisis were the main factors of the decision.

The city is now focused on supporting a successful event in 2021.