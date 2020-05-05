Arvada couple taught themselves to sew, now making masks with antique sewing machine they had as a decoration

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Creativity is Giselle Williams’ passion.

For the past 20 years, she has been a hair stylist for weddings and events. And in just the last few months, she started a knitting business too. Both endeavors came to a screeching halt when the pandemic hit.

“She’s not effectively bringing home the bacon but she has found great ways to use her talents,” her husband, Darin, told FOX31.

Giselle wanted to sew face masks. The only problem was, she didn’t have a sewing machine and she didn’t know how to sew.

Darin, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, can sew.

“I haven’t used a sewing machine sine my grandmother taught me back in the 70s,” he said.

He also knew where they could find a sewing machine.

“I looked at this old thing and thought, ‘Well, it’s fundamentally probably the same,'” he said.

He was talking about a 1910 Singer sewing machine the couple kept in their guest bedroom as a decoration.

“That was my great-great-grandmother’s sewing machine but I never learned. It was just a decorative piece,” Giselle said.

Darin says he took the antique apart piece by piece and used YouTube videos and Google to get it working again.

“We didn’t know if we had all the accessories and needles and things like that, so we started opening drawers that hadn’t been opened in decades and it was all there,” he said. “Showed her how to use the bobbin and how to sew a straight stitch and she just took off.”

Giselle now spends four to five hours per day sewing face masks for adults and children. Some have been donated to front line medical workers, first responders and their own family members. Others they sell to cover the cost of materials.

“We’ve literally sent them from upstate New York to Bangkok, Thailand,” Darin said.

Giselle says she does not have any plans to stop sewing anytime soon.

“If it was just an ordinary sewing machine cranking out masks, yeah I’m helping, but this means everything,” she said.

If you would like to place an order for masks you can reach out through Instagram.