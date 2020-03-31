Army Corps of Engineers scouting temporary hospital locations in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- The US Army Corps of Engineers is on the ground in Colorado to help fight the coronavirus.

For the first time, we are learning new details about how they are helping select sites for new medical care facilities.

The engineers' No. 1 mission is to figure out which buildings can be transformed into temporary hospitals.

For days now, Colorado hospitals have said they expect to be overwhelmed with patients suspected of having COVID-19.

US Army Corps of Engineers Assessment Team Lead Pete Sturdivant said, “I can tell you that some of the facilities we are looking at were recently hospitals. Other facilities like hotels and stuff like that -- those would be difficult to convert, but not insurmountable. There’s nothing that can’t be done.”

The Corps is now checking to see if undisclosed structures have things like proper heating and cooling, sufficient doors and lighting, elevators, and suitable ambulance access.

Since last Tuesday, the Corps has evaluated 21 different buildings at 17 sites across Colorado.

“There is no end date for the assessments but we have to get the construction going as soon as possible to hit those targets the governor has referred to several times," Army Corps of Engineers Liaison Officer Lt. Col. Dale Caswell said.

In addition to former hospitals, other sites could include arenas, barracks and dorms.

The process is urgent yet meticulous.

“Any building that’s been there for a while -- it could have issues with the heating ventilation, air conditioning. It could have roof leaks, for example. It could have issues with floors," said Sturdivant.

The places ultimately selected could be used strictly for COVID-19 patients.