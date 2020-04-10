Army Corps of Engineers begins work to convert convention center, Larimer fairgrounds building into medical sites

DENVER (KDVR) — The Army Corps of Engineers is scheduled to begin work on Friday to convert the Colorado Convention Center and the Ranch at the Larimer County Fairgrounds and Events Complex in Loveland.

The Army Corps of Engineers will outfit the buildings into “Tier 3 Medical Shelters.” At the Convention Center, it’s expected to be outfitted with 2,200 hospital beds.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said these facilities will not be field hospitals, but instead, utilized as alternative care sites. As patients recovery from COVID-19 and require less medical attention, they can be transferred to these alternative sites while critical patients remain in Intensive Care Units at hospitals.

CDPHE say these sites will only accept patients who are being transferred from hospitals and health care facilities.

CDPHE hopes to have three additional alternative care sites solidified by the end of the week. The state has signed letters of intent with St. Anthony North in Westminster, St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo, and Western Slope Memory Care in Grand Junction, to serve as alternative care sites. These sites were previously medical facilities and have resources that enable care for higher acuity patients than Tier 3 sites.